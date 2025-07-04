S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

S H Kelkar and Company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.
Rohit resignation will be effective at the close of business on 30 July 2025.
S H Kelkar and Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients. It is the largest domestic fragrance producer in India and the only company of Indian origin to file patents in the field of Fragrance & Novel aroma molecules.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 202.3% to Rs 102.52 crore on 10.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 564.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.68% to Rs 235.60 on the BSE.
