Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

S H Kelkar and Company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Rohit resignation will be effective at the close of business on 30 July 2025.

S H Kelkar and Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients. It is the largest domestic fragrance producer in India and the only company of Indian origin to file patents in the field of Fragrance & Novel aroma molecules.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 202.3% to Rs 102.52 crore on 10.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 564.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.68% to Rs 235.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story