UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

UCO Bank reported a 16.58% rise in total advances to Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 1.93 lakh crore recorded as of 30 June 2024.On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 2.27% in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2.20 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025.
During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 5.24 lakh crore (up 13.67% YoY and 1.95% QoQ), while total deposits were at Rs 2.99 lakh crore (up 11.57% YoY and 1.70% QoQ).
Domestic advances jumped 19.76% to Rs 2 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, from Rs 1.67 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024, and rose 2.56% from Rs 1.95 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025.
Domestic deposits stood at Rs 2.80 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.80% YoY growth and a 1.45% QoQ increase.
The domestic CASA ratio stood at 36.90% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 38.62% as of 30 June 2024 and 37.91% as of 31 March 2025.
The credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 75.48% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 72.07% as of 30 June 2024 and 74.94% as of 31 March 2025.
UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.
The banks standalone net profit increased 27.04% to Rs 638.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 502.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income grew 15.48% to Rs 7,405.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
The scrip rose 0.62% to Rs 32.56 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app