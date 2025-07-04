Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 July 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
UCO Banks total deposits jumped 11.57% to Rs 2.99 lakh crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2.68 lakh crore as on 30th June 2024. As on 30th June 2025, total advances stood at Rs 2.25 lakh crore, up 16.58% compared with Rs 1.93 lakh crore as on 30th June 2024.
Vedantas aluminum production rose 1% to 6,05,000 tonnes in Q1 FY26 compared with 5,96,000 tonnes in Q1 FY25. Zinc International production rises 50% YoY to 57,000 tonnes.
Bajaj Finances deposits book grew by 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared to Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024. Asset under management (AUM) jumped 25% YoY to Rs 4,41,000 crore as on 30th June 2025.
PC Jeweller said that despite the volatility in the gold prices, it was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Yes Banks deposits increased 4.1% to Rs 275,921 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,84,525 crore as on 30th June 2024. Loans & advances jumped 5.1% YoY to Rs 2,41,355 crore as om 30th June 2025.
Godavari Biorefineries has been granted a patent in Europe for its novel anticancer molecule. The patent subject area is anti-cancer research segment.
