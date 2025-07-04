Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences.

Shares of Alivus Lifesciences rose 0.50% to Rs 1,038.30 on the BSE.

According to an exchange filing, the engagement includes a major order worth Rs 3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. While the licenses will be billed directly by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a key advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. This highlights DEVITs capability in managing complex enterprise IT requirements and supporting clients in their digital transformation initiatives.

In addition, DEVIT secured a direct order worth Rs 80 lakh from Alivus Lifesciences for a suite of enterprise software solutions. This includes products from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer, underscoring the companys ability to deliver integrated, multi-product IT solutions tailored to specific business needs.

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

Alivus Life Sciences Limited (Formerly Glenmark Life Sciences is a leading developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditized, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.

Shares of Dev Information Technology shed 0.33% to Rs 121.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Tata Power Renewable Energy records a stellar 416% YoY growth in rooftop solar installation in Q1 FY26

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 0.84%

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story