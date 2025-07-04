Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences.

Shares of Alivus Lifesciences rose 0.50% to Rs 1,038.30 on the BSE.

According to an exchange filing, the engagement includes a major order worth Rs 3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. While the licenses will be billed directly by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a key advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. This highlights DEVITs capability in managing complex enterprise IT requirements and supporting clients in their digital transformation initiatives.

In addition, DEVIT secured a direct order worth Rs 80 lakh from Alivus Lifesciences for a suite of enterprise software solutions. This includes products from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer, underscoring the companys ability to deliver integrated, multi-product IT solutions tailored to specific business needs.