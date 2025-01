S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 26.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 92.86 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 26.90% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 92.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.92.8691.0531.8229.5631.2026.2226.5621.9520.9916.54

