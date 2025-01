Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 63.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.42% to Rs 18.71 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 63.35% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.42% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.7113.2320.4721.243.782.753.142.232.631.61

