Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.080.59-187.5016.95-0.130.11-0.130.11-0.100.14

