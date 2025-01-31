Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.59 -86 OPM %-187.5016.95 -PBDT-0.130.11 PL PBT-0.130.11 PL NP-0.100.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the December 2024 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story