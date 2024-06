With effect from 27 June 2024

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that A. M. Naik has decided to step down as Chairman of the company. The Board of Directors of LTTS at its meeting held on 26 June 2024, have appointed S. N. Subrahmanyan, (Vice-Chairman), as Chairman with effect from 27 June 2024.

