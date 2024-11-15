S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 338.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.46% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 338.46% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.46% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.550.6583.8778.460.720.180.720.180.570.13

