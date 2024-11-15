CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 452.41% to Rs 125.01 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 452.41% to Rs 125.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.0122.639.0129.924.132.19-1.460.03-0.030.52

