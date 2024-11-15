Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 91.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms declined 91.92% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.64119.040.363.520.974.110.513.720.242.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News