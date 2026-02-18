Saatvik Green Energy arm secures Rs 44-cr order from independent power producer

Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order from a renowned independent power producer to supply photovoltaic (PV) modules.

The order is valued at Rs 44.10 crore and it will executed by March 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 144.1% to Rs 98.72 crore on 142.6% jump in Net sales to Rs 1257.02 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.36% to end at Rs 413.85 on the BSE.