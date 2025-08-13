Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.742.2741.9552.420.330.330.240.240.210.23

