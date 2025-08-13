Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 94.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 9.17 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 94.89% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.1711.20-1.428.759.044.588.434.136.103.13

