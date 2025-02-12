Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.933.7092.8849.461.40-0.531.40-0.531.40-0.40

