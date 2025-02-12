Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.933.70 6 OPM %92.8849.46 -PBDT1.40-0.53 LP PBT1.40-0.53 LP NP1.40-0.40 LP
