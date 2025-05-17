Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 50.91 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 36.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 50.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.21% to Rs 35.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 201.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

