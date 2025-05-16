Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy gains after Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 408 cr

JSW Energy gains after Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 408 cr

JSW Energy added 2.15% to Rs 497.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 oer Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.4% YoY to Rs 360.71 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA grew 17% YoY to Rs 1,512 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by contributions from the 1,800 MW KSK Mahanadi thermal power plant and organic wind capacity additions.

Finance costs during the quarter increased to approximately Rs 675 crore as against Rs 533 crore in Q4 FY24 due to additional borrowings for ongoing capital expenditure and acquisitions, along with a slight increase in the weighted average cost of debt to 9.05% compared with 8.64% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, net generation stood at 7,912 MUs, up 24% YoY driven by wind capacity additions, contributions from the 1,800 MW KSK Mahanadi and Utkal power plant.

Installed capacity surged by 2.8 GW in Q4 FY25, driven by 478 MW of greenfield wind additions and 2,150 MW of thermal capacity addition. This included the strategic acquisition of the 1,800 MW operational capacity at KSK Mahanadi and commissioning of the 350 MW Unit-2 at JSW Utkal.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.2% to Rs 1,950.89 crore on 2.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,745.39 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each to the members of the company for declaration at the forthcoming 31st annual general meeting (AGM), if dividend declared by the members, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

The 31st AGM of the members of the company will be held on Friday, 11th July, 2025.

Further, the companys board has also approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the company by way of private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

