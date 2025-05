At meeting held on 16 May 2025

Puravankara

The Board ofat its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of upto 3000 secured, redeemable, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each at par for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches by way of a private placement basis.

