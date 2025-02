Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 118.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 43.42 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 118.84% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 43.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.4237.2327.0624.2010.767.455.533.004.532.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News