Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 93.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 93.78% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.7441.1524.1026.0010.969.765.384.704.672.41

