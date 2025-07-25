Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 30.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 34907.91 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 30.47% to Rs 2789.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2137.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 34907.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30953.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

