Board of NHPC to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

On 30 July 2025

The Board of NHPC will meet on 30 July 2025 to consider and approve he proposal for perusal of Key Information Document (KID) for raising of funds through issue of Unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranche through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26.

