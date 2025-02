SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 95.02 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 55.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 95.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.95.0281.533.783.243.312.332.261.141.400.90

