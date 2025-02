Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.21% to Rs 17.30 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.21% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.3047.03-32.02-6.46-4.03-1.54-4.68-2.14-4.59-2.84

