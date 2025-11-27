Salasar Techno Engg gains on securing RVNL distribution contracts

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Salasar Techno Engineering rose 1.10% to Rs 10.09 after it has secured domestic contracts from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for distribution infrastructure development under the RDSS in HPSEBL's central zone, covering Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, and Hamirpur.

The orders comprise a service support & procurement management contract valued at approximately Rs 524.99 crore and an erection work contract worth around Rs 170.19 crore. Both contracts are expected to be executed over a 20-month period.

The company said the contracts focus on service support, procurement management, and erection work to enhance distribution infrastructure and reduce losses. Salasar Techno Engineering confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in RVNL, and the contracts are not related-party transactions.