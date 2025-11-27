Home / Markets / Capital Market News / No systematic bias in inflation forecasts, says RBI deputy governor

No systematic bias in inflation forecasts, says RBI deputy governor

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta on Wednesday said there is no "systematic bias" in the central bank's inflation forecasting. Gupta said the central bank uses a variety of models and expert discussions to arrive at its inflation forecasts. RBI relies on a balanced synthesis of robust econometric analysis, contemporary economic conditions, and forward-looking sectoral perspectives in preparing its projections, she added. The Indian economy has been a high growth economy that has exhibited both resilience and agility. Our statistical offerings, data and techniques must keep pace with an economy that is growing and evolving rapidly. She concluded by saying that regularly updating and revising the existing data series, as well as constructing new ones, is essential to capture ongoing transformations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

Kellton Tech rises after acquiring ServiceNow services provider Kumori Technologies

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story