Cyient and CNH Construction Equipment reinforce strategic partnership

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
To focus on development of automation solutions across various vehicle segments

Cyient and CNH Construction Equipment segment have reinforced their strategic partnership, focusing on delivering advanced perception and automation capabilities across multiple vehicle platforms.

Over the past two and a half years, Cyient and CNH have been successfully collaborating on key innovation programs, most notably the development of the Advanced Perception System for Wheel Loadersa breakthrough unveiled at the Bauma exhibition. This system marked a significant step in CNH's vision for smart and autonomous construction machinery.

The renewed focus of the partnership will be on scaling these autonomous solutions across various vehicle segments, driving improvements in safety, efficiency, and operational productivity. With CNH's domain expertise and Cyient's strength in intelligent engineering, the alliance is geared to deliver next generation systems that align with CNH's bold ambitions in autonomy and digital transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

