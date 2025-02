Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 375.18 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 28.04% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 375.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 303.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.375.18303.888.4512.3319.3525.9316.2523.1312.0616.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News