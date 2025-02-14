Board of Bajaj Consumer Care approves acquisition of Vishal Personal Care

At meeting held on 14 February 2025

The board of Bajaj Consumer Care in its meeting held today i.e. 14 February 2025 has accorded its approval for entering into a Share Purchase cum Shareholders Agreement with Vishal Personal Care (Target Company), Peepul Capital Fund III LLC, and others for acquiring 100% of the equity shares of the Target Company from the existing shareholders of the Target Company in 2 (two) tranches (Share Purchase cum Shareholders Agreement). The Company shall acquire the 49% (forty nine percent) of the equity share capital of the Target Company in tranche 1 and the remining 51% (fifty one percent) of the equity share capital will be acquired in tranche 2, subject to terms and conditions as agreed in the Share Purchase cum Shareholders Agreement.

Further, pursuant to the above acquisition of shares in 2 tranches, the Target Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition will provide the Company an access to wider distribution reach in Southern India along with well-run set up, robust sales process and experienced management and sales team. The acquisition will also help in the acceleration of innovation pipeline and new product launches by the Company in the five southern states.

