Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.06% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 43.24% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -20.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.771.99 -11 -20.211.89 PL OPM %60.45112.06 -115.3410.05 - PBDT1.633.28 -50 -22.281.05 PL PBT1.583.23 -51 -22.460.87 PL NP1.933.40 -43 -22.460.69 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Elegant Floriculture &amp; Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajwa Fun World &amp; Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story