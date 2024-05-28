Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.33% to Rs 32.75 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.33% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.29% to Rs 157.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

