Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.33% to Rs 32.75 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.33% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.29% to Rs 157.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.7523.01 42 157.71115.72 36 OPM %-1.74-4.52 --1.06-2.72 - PBDT-0.89-1.19 25 -2.56-3.98 36 PBT-0.94-1.24 24 -2.77-4.18 34 NP-0.71-2.16 67 -2.09-8.97 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Salora International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dixon Tech's arm inks deal with Longcheer for manufacturing &amp; sale of smartphones

Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Amber Ent drops on reporting dismal numbers in Q3

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story