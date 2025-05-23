Salzer Electronics wins order worth Rs 192 cr from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Salzer Electronics has received a work order worth Rs 192 crore from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru for installation of a Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) for street lights, along with the replacement of existing conventional streetlights with energy-efficient LED lamps, across the East Zone and part of the Bommanahalli Zone of BBMP.

The order will be executed in consortium with Schnell Energy Equipments, a Coimbatore based Firm specializing in energy-efficient solutions for smart cities and infrastructure projects.

