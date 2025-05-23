Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eurogrip launches retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad

Eurogrip launches retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Eurogrip inaugurated its exclusive branded retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad today. This is the 6th store in the chain of launches over the last 1 year. The outlet has been designed to offer best-in-class tyre care and allied services to all types of two-wheelers.

The Eurogrip exclusive store will have an entire range of tyre patterns, sizes, and tubes, catering to a wide variety of scooters, commuter bikes, performance bikes, adventure touring, and superbikes. Additionally, the store will offer a selection of riding & racing merchandise, including accessories like helmets, knee protectors, jackets, and gloves.

The newly inaugurated Eurogrip exclusive store is located at Hamsika Automobiles, Shop No. 3&4, Near Meridian school, 100 feet Main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 081. Contact numbers: 9032010099/ 9032120099/ 040-49468033.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

