Eurogrip launches retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad

Eurogrip inaugurated its exclusive branded retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad today. This is the 6th store in the chain of launches over the last 1 year. The outlet has been designed to offer best-in-class tyre care and allied services to all types of two-wheelers.

The Eurogrip exclusive store will have an entire range of tyre patterns, sizes, and tubes, catering to a wide variety of scooters, commuter bikes, performance bikes, adventure touring, and superbikes. Additionally, the store will offer a selection of riding & racing merchandise, including accessories like helmets, knee protectors, jackets, and gloves.

The newly inaugurated Eurogrip exclusive store is located at Hamsika Automobiles, Shop No. 3&4, Near Meridian school, 100 feet Main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 081. Contact numbers: 9032010099/ 9032120099/ 040-49468033.

