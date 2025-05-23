Allied Digital Services wins additional contract valued Rs 80 cr for Pune Safe City Project

Allied Digital Services announced the receipt of a significant additional contract valued at Rs. 80 crore (approx.). This order involves the design, supply, implementation and maintenance of a comprehensive CCTV-based surveillance system targeted at improving safety in the ghats, tekdis, hills, and secluded areas of Pune City.

This initiative is a direct response to increasing concerns among citizens regarding rising criminal activity in these vulnerable locations, which are often plagued by poor lighting, inadequate security infrastructure, and challenging terrains. Recognizing the urgent need for proactive measures, Allied Digital's project will include deploying high-definition cameras, improved lighting, public announcement systems, emergency call boxes, and enhanced police patrols with vehicles and drones. Strategic placement of these security components aims to create a safer environment for women, senior citizens and the community at large.

This order builds upon our order win for the Pune Safe City Project, with a total contract value exceeding Rs. 430 crore announced in October 2024 which is currently underway. The cumulative value of both these orders is over Rs. 500 crore.

