Samay Project Services standalone net profit rises 36.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Samay Project Services rose 36.67% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.1018.2415.4214.863.322.843.212.762.872.10

