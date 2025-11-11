Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 339.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 176.29 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering rose 339.42% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 176.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.176.29159.2414.438.0310.383.829.793.049.142.08

