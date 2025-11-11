Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.17% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net loss of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.17% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.4012.766.907.210.240.48-0.310.03-0.240.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News