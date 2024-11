Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 50.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.29% to Rs 62.02 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.0264.8012.249.156.405.302.831.661.971.31

