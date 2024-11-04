Bharat Global Developers hits the roof on Rs 300-cr order win

Bharat Global Developers was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 780.45 after the company announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 300 crore from McCain India Agro.

The contract involves supply of freshly procure 2 lakh tonne of kufri ashoka potatoes, over a period of six months, starting in the current fiscal year.

The company stated, This order underscores Bharat Global Developers Ltd's ability to meet large-scale agricultural demands, showcasing the company's capabilities and commitment to delivering quality agricultural produce. The successful execution of this order will significantly contribute to our revenue stream and position Bharat Global Developers Ltd as a key player in India's agricultural supply chain.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in Q1 FY25, down 5.58% QoQ. Net sales spiked 118.74% to Rs 54.05 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.71 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

