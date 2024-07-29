Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Restaurant Brands Asia appoints directors

Board of Restaurant Brands Asia appoints directors

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 29 July 2024

The Board of Restaurant Brands Asia at its meeting held on 29 July 2024 has approved the following:

(a) the appointment of Andrew Day (DIN:10712889) as an Additional Director (NonExecutive & Independent) on the Board of the Company with effect from 29 July 2024;

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(b) the appointment of Tara Subramaniam (DIN: 07654007) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024; and

(c) the appointment of Sandeep Chaudhary (DIN: 06968827) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Lakshya Sen beats Germany; Nadal makes superb comeback

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review performance of RRBs post-Budget session

MCD, Delhi Police spring into action as Karol Bagh deaths reach Parliament

Average cost of data breaches in India hits $2.18 million: RBI report

Adani Energy Solutions looks to divest Dahanu unit to Adani Power

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story