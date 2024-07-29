Board of Restaurant Brands Asia appoints directors

At meeting held on 29 July 2024

The Board of Restaurant Brands Asia at its meeting held on 29 July 2024 has approved the following:

(a) the appointment of Andrew Day (DIN:10712889) as an Additional Director (NonExecutive & Independent) on the Board of the Company with effect from 29 July 2024;

(b) the appointment of Tara Subramaniam (DIN: 07654007) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024; and

(c) the appointment of Sandeep Chaudhary (DIN: 06968827) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 14 October 2024.