Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit rises 1310.34% in the June 2024 quarter

JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit rises 1310.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 165.43% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of JFC Finance (India) rose 1310.34% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.43% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.150.81 165 OPM %78.6044.44 -PBDT4.890.41 1093 PBT4.870.39 1149 NP4.090.29 1310

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news update: Global South facing challenges of food, energy security, says PM Modi

Docs hold protests in Punjab, Haryana against medic murder, seek safety

Doctors halt OPD services, begin 24-hr nationwide strike over medic murder

Nearly 650 people killed in recent spate of violence in B'desh: UN report

Healthcare services in WB affected as docs protest rape-murder of colleague

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story