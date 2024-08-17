Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads rose 3.77% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.7211.2579.7379.912.202.122.202.122.202.12

