Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 9.72 croreNet profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads rose 3.77% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.7211.25 -14 OPM %79.7379.91 -PBDT2.202.12 4 PBT2.202.12 4 NP2.202.12 4
