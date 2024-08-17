Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.46% to Rs 12.42 crore

Net profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt rose 46.62% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.46% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.4219.8689.3747.485.643.765.643.764.122.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp