Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 32.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 10.14 croreNet profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt declined 32.16% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.1413.63 -26 OPM %91.5296.55 -PBDT7.3910.64 -31 PBT7.3910.64 -31 NP5.407.96 -32
