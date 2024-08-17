Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 32.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt declined 32.16% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.1413.63 -26 OPM %91.5296.55 -PBDT7.3910.64 -31 PBT7.3910.64 -31 NP5.407.96 -32

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

