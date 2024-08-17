Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 32.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt declined 32.16% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.1413.6391.5296.557.3910.647.3910.645.407.96

