Samvardhana Motherson declines after BMW downgrades 2024 outlook

Samvardhana Motherson International slipped 2.61% to Rs 184.55 after one of the company's prominent client BMW announced a downward revision to its financial outlook for 2024.

On Tuesday, the German luxury carmaker BMW has cut its profit margin forecast for the year due to sluggish demand in China, its key market, and problems related to a braking system supplied by Continental.

BMW has cut its EBIT margin guidance for 2024 to between 6% to 7% from the 8% to 10% range earlier. EBIT margin for the motorcycle segment is also likely to be in the same range from the 8% to 10% range earlier.