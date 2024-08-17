Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 99.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 9.76 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 99.10% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.766.5644.4751.522.241.122.211.112.211.11

