Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 99.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 9.76 croreNet profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 99.10% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.766.56 49 OPM %44.4751.52 -PBDT2.241.12 100 PBT2.211.11 99 NP2.211.11 99
