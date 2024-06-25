Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ace Men Engg Works reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales04.16 -100 07.58 -100 OPM %0-17.55 -00.53 - PBDT0.01-0.73 LP 0.120.04 200 PBT0.01-0.73 LP 0.120.04 200 NP0.01-0.73 LP 0.090.03 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Azad Engg inks supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Elecon Engg hits record high on strong Q4 outcome, board OKs 1:2 stock split

Stock alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Usha Martin, Gensol Engg, Bondada Engg, Whirlpool of India

Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia win a U.P. Jal Nigam project of Rs 273 cr

Fischer announces collaboration of DigiHealth with RiteMED Philippines

Muthoot Microfin secures corporate agent license from IRDAI

One International Centre Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story