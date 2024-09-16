Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary to form JV with Japan-based Hamakyorex Co

Samvardhana Motherson International said that the board of its subsidiary SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. has approved to execute a joint venture (JV) agreement with Hamakyorex Co., Japan.

Motherson and Hamakyorex have an existing strategic partnership with both parties having 50% shareholding each. This was established in 2019 and is engaged in the business of finished vehicle logistics in India.

On the back of the ongoing successful partnership in India both parties have decided to enter into another partnership.

The JV entity is being setup to conduct comprehensive logistics operations and provide a range of related services, including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging, and import/export (EXIM) solutions, to various industries in Japan or other locations as mutually agreed between the parties.