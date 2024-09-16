Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 1.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.12%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 3.18% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.17% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 1.76% today to trade at Rs 1253.9. The BSE Realty index is up 1.12% to quote at 8324.29. The index is up 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 0.76% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 77.38 % over last one year compared to the 22.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 3.18% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2819 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30166 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 702 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

