Samyak International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 68.20% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.20% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.022.39 68 OPM %5.97-4.60 -PBDT0.240.04 500 PBT0.210.03 600 NP0.210.03 600

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

