Samyak International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Samyak International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.20% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.022.395.97-4.600.240.040.210.030.210.03

